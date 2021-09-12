Advisor OS LLC Boosts Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Advisor OS LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 71.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 257 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.40, for a total value of $712,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total value of $4,989,731.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,726.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,637,502 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CRL opened at $441.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.83, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $411.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.04. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.97 and a twelve month high of $450.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRL shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.93.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

