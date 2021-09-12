Advisor OS LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Advisor OS LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 9.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,795,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,130,000 after acquiring an additional 151,917 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 17,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 16.8% in the first quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PG. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.63.

PG opened at $144.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total value of $145,813.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $1,101,836.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

