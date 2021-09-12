Advisor OS LLC Has $20.26 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 134,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,709 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 4.2% of Advisor OS LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $20,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RSP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,351,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter.

RSP opened at $154.01 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.48 and a fifty-two week high of $157.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.33 and its 200 day moving average is $148.68.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

