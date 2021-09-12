Advisor OS LLC Sells 75,978 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Advisor OS LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 124,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,978 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises 1.6% of Advisor OS LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Advisor OS LLC owned about 0.17% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $7,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter valued at $494,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 7,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 483.9% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 408.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 78,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period.

FTSM opened at $59.95 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.92 and a twelve month high of $60.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.94 and a 200-day moving average of $59.96.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st.

