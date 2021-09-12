Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James set a $15.65 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aerie Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.28.

AERI opened at $16.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.72. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $21.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 175.35% and a negative return on equity of 1,531.00%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AERI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 913,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,331,000 after buying an additional 170,032 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 28,160 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 10,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

