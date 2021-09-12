Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) PT Raised to $105.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its target price upped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $67.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential downside of 15.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Affirm from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Affirm from $82.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Affirm from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $123.70 on Friday. Affirm has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $146.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.27.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $261.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.39 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 53.97% and a negative net margin of 34.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Affirm will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 898.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

