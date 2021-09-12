Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) PT Raised to $119.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Bank of America from $82.00 to $119.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.80% from the company’s current price.

AFRM has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Affirm from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Affirm from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Affirm from $82.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Affirm from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.64.

Get Affirm alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $123.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.46 and a 200-day moving average of $69.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Affirm has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $146.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21). Affirm had a negative net margin of 34.01% and a negative return on equity of 53.97%. The firm had revenue of $261.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.39 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Affirm will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,285,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter worth approximately $29,563,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter worth approximately $4,203,000. Dumac Inc. bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter worth approximately $1,768,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter worth approximately $424,000. 36.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.