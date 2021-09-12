AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is engaged in providing data driven specialty chemical solutions. Its flagship product is the SmartFresh(TM) Quality System, a freshness protection technology proven to maintain firmness, texture and appearance of fruits during storage and transport. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc., formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Collegeville, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

AGFS opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. AgroFresh Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $104.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.92.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $21.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.26 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGFS. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 72.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 56.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 6,046 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex segments. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

