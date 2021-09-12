Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires New Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 32,989,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,563,861,000 after buying an additional 24,131,611 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,387,649,000 after buying an additional 22,729,505 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,747,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,804,000 after buying an additional 6,266,942 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 5,242,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,063,000 after buying an additional 1,174,865 shares during the period. Finally, SALESFORCE.COM Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 139.3% during the 1st quarter. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. now owns 4,985,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,975,000 after buying an additional 2,901,728 shares during the period. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SNOW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. FBN Securities upped their price objective on Snowflake from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. BTIG Research set a $264.62 price objective on Snowflake and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Snowflake from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.36.
Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded down $1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $318.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,310,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,292,260. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.71 and a 12 month high of $429.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.32 billion and a PE ratio of -104.44.
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. The company’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Snowflake Profile
Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.
