Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires New Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 32,989,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,563,861,000 after buying an additional 24,131,611 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,387,649,000 after buying an additional 22,729,505 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,747,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,804,000 after buying an additional 6,266,942 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 5,242,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,063,000 after buying an additional 1,174,865 shares during the period. Finally, SALESFORCE.COM Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 139.3% during the 1st quarter. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. now owns 4,985,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,975,000 after buying an additional 2,901,728 shares during the period. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SNOW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. FBN Securities upped their price objective on Snowflake from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. BTIG Research set a $264.62 price objective on Snowflake and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Snowflake from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.36.

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $251,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,180,453 shares of company stock valued at $323,479,859. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded down $1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $318.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,310,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,292,260. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.71 and a 12 month high of $429.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.32 billion and a PE ratio of -104.44.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. The company’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.