Aigen Investment Management LP Cuts Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,503 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,707,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,044 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,619,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,040,000 after buying an additional 3,625,561 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 35,843,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,950,000 after buying an additional 1,867,786 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,933,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,058,000 after buying an additional 394,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,067,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,563,000 after buying an additional 369,938 shares during the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $754,508.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,634.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $3,789,686.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 200,555 shares in the company, valued at $13,984,700.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XEL stock traded down $1.51 on Friday, reaching $67.76. 2,307,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,720,698. The company has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.23 and a 1 year high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

XEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.43.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

