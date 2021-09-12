Aigen Investment Management LP Has $4.52 Million Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 296.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,865 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,791 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy comprises about 0.8% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,991,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,004,923,000 after purchasing an additional 21,276,787 shares during the period. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $744,282,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,978,597 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $523,932,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851,353 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,865,022 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $375,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,068 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,916,192 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $237,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725,225 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DVN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Devon Energy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Devon Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Shares of DVN stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,582,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,637,737. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 155.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.45 and a 200-day moving average of $25.93. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $31.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -488.89%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

