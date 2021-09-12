Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $3.69 Million in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,995 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 12,961 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 68,059 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,984,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,167 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 10,219 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,025 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $37,285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology stock traded down $3.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,662,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,088,989. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $45.81 and a 52-week high of $106.22. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.95 and a 200 day moving average of $86.43.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.85%.

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $662,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.39.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

