Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases 1,629 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,530 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 1.2% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth $1,562,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 79.3% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 20.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,662 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $89,277,000 after acquiring an additional 22,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $700.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $602.16.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $18.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $736.27. The company had a trading volume of 15,121,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,362,420. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $351.30 and a one year high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $692.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $667.76. The stock has a market cap of $728.92 billion, a PE ratio of 383.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $1,330,374.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $2,093,062.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,652 shares of company stock valued at $64,733,947 in the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

