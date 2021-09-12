Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $2.93 Million Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 48,580 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,395,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $1,808,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,368 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $21,206,000 after buying an additional 37,267 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 45,634 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 25,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,190 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CFO Alan Haughie bought 12,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.94 per share, for a total transaction of $697,571.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,228 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,114.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $104,044.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

LPX traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $62.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,206,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,767. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.33 and a 200-day moving average of $59.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.85.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 91.77% and a net margin of 31.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 141.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.71%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LPX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.13.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

