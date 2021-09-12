Alan Donald Sells 75,000 Shares of Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:TENG) Stock

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:TENG) insider Alan Donald sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.36), for a total value of £78,000 ($101,907.50).

Ten Lifestyle Group stock opened at GBX 104 ($1.36) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £85.15 million and a P/E ratio of -11.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 103.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 102.66. Ten Lifestyle Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 74 ($0.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 115.95 ($1.51).

Get Ten Lifestyle Group alerts:

TENG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 182 ($2.38) target price on shares of Ten Lifestyle Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 182 ($2.38) target price on shares of Ten Lifestyle Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc provides concierge services to private banks, retail banks, premium payment card providers, and high-net-worth individuals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia-Pacific Region. The company assists its members to access various consumer markets, such as travel, dining, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ten Lifestyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ten Lifestyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.