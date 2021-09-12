Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Acquires New Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 46,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 914.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,590 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the first quarter worth about $303,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 13.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 72.7% during the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 67,113 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 28,247 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BWA. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $42.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.30 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

