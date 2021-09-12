Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Invests $2.23 Million in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,233,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 786.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.75.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $757,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $148.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.80 and a 200 day moving average of $155.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 4.36. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $99.98 and a 52-week high of $181.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.06.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 18.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 35.67%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

