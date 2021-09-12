Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Sells 41,800 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp decreased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 62.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,800 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 55.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,474,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074,096 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 212.3% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,383,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,102 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 96.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,143,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,649 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5,952.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 816,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,152,000 after acquiring an additional 803,442 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 927.1% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 771,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,844,000 after acquiring an additional 696,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $234,436.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,662.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.15.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $95.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.68. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $30.34 and a 12 month high of $109.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $506.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.56 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

