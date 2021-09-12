Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp cut its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Cigna by 30.8% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 8.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 180,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,696,000 after purchasing an additional 14,162 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Cigna by 8.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,156,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $274,262,000 after purchasing an additional 87,137 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Cigna by 77.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,188,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $287,355,000 after purchasing an additional 520,573 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Cigna by 26.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,950 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,581,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Cigna stock opened at $204.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $220.74 and its 200-day moving average is $236.68. The company has a market cap of $69.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $158.84 and a 12 month high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.68%.

CI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America downgraded Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday. Stephens reduced their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist cut their price target on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.30.

In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone acquired 500 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

