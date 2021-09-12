Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $184.55.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALB shares. Berenberg Bank raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Albemarle from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.
In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $221,693.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,438.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total value of $2,161,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,534 shares of company stock valued at $5,298,393 over the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Albemarle stock opened at $241.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $79.06 and a 52 week high of $253.10. The company has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $211.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.23.
Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 37.86%.
About Albemarle
Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.
