Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $184.55.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALB shares. Berenberg Bank raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Albemarle from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $221,693.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,438.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total value of $2,161,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,534 shares of company stock valued at $5,298,393 over the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 268,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,242,000 after purchasing an additional 27,674 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Albemarle by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 20,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Albemarle by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its stake in Albemarle by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 45,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,597,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Albemarle by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,420,000 after acquiring an additional 131,903 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle stock opened at $241.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $79.06 and a 52 week high of $253.10. The company has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $211.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.23.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 37.86%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

