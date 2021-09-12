Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Stake Boosted by Lubert Adler Management Company LP

Lubert Adler Management Company LP raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,128,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,503,063 shares during the quarter. Albertsons Companies makes up 97.6% of Lubert Adler Management Company LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Lubert Adler Management Company LP owned 0.12% of Albertsons Companies worth $1,142,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc grew its stake in Albertsons Companies by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 195,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 38,723 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Albertsons Companies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 281,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after acquiring an additional 8,829 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $424,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,969,000. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACI. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial cut Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.64.

ACI opened at $30.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.25. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.05.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.35%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

