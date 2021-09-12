Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)’s stock price rose 4.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $49.62 and last traded at $49.54. Approximately 43,369 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,149,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.51.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AA shares. Citigroup raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Alcoa from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 2.65.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. Alcoa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,156,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,807 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,422,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,652,000 after acquiring an additional 435,352 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,267,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,819 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,243,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,323,000 after acquiring an additional 728,568 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alcoa by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,989,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,114,000 after buying an additional 136,678 shares during the period.

Alcoa Company Profile (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

