Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)’s stock price rose 4.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $49.62 and last traded at $49.54. Approximately 43,369 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,149,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.51.
Several equities analysts recently commented on AA shares. Citigroup raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Alcoa from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 2.65.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,156,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,807 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,422,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,652,000 after acquiring an additional 435,352 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,267,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,819 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,243,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,323,000 after acquiring an additional 728,568 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alcoa by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,989,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,114,000 after buying an additional 136,678 shares during the period.
Alcoa Company Profile (NYSE:AA)
Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.
