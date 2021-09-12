Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Now Covered by Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of ALHC opened at $18.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Alignment Healthcare has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $28.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.81.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). On average, equities analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter worth $48,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter worth $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth $107,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

