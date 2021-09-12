Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Shares Acquired by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 28.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Allakos were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Allakos by 12.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 576,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,177,000 after purchasing an additional 65,294 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos in the first quarter valued at about $62,837,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allakos by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,923,000 after purchasing an additional 37,222 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allakos by 25.0% in the first quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 163,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,783,000 after purchasing an additional 32,708 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allakos by 31.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 135,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,530,000 after purchasing an additional 32,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALLK opened at $105.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.65. Allakos Inc. has a one year low of $75.41 and a one year high of $157.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.49 and a beta of 0.90.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that Allakos Inc. will post -4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total value of $1,832,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALLK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.42.

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

