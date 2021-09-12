Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.68% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Allegro MicroSystems Inc. is a designer, developer, fabless manufacturer and marketer of sensor integrated circuits and application-specific analog power ICs enabling emerging technologies in the automotive and industrial markets. Its diverse product portfolio provides solutions for the electrification of vehicles, automotive ADAS safety features, automation for Industry 4.0 and power-saving technologies for data centers and green energy applications. Allegro MicroSystems Inc. is based in Manchester, New Hampshire. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ALGM. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.11.

ALGM stock opened at $30.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Allegro MicroSystems has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $34.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.87.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $188.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.55 million. On average, research analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 8,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $243,681.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,618.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ravi Vig sold 25,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $761,523.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,630,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,343,105.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 544,311 shares of company stock valued at $15,124,785. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 118.0% during the second quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 20.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Friess Associates LLC acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth about $99,000. 42.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

