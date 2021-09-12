Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires New Position in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversey during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Diversey during the 1st quarter valued at $3,535,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Diversey in the 1st quarter worth $11,966,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diversey during the 1st quarter worth $74,536,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Diversey during the first quarter valued at $5,590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSEY stock opened at $15.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.68. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $18.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $650.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.14 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Diversey from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diversey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

About Diversey

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

