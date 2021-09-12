Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 65,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 14,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,921,000 after buying an additional 33,900 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 23,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 282.7% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 8,535 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

NASDAQ DVY opened at $116.98 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $78.25 and a 12 month high of $124.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.98.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Article: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.