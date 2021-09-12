Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) by 102.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in ChromaDex were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in ChromaDex by 9.1% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 24,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in ChromaDex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ChromaDex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChromaDex in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDXC stock opened at $7.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 1.64. ChromaDex Co. has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $23.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.16.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 76.33% and a negative net margin of 37.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDXC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on ChromaDex from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

