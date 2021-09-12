Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $246,000 Stock Position in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Limoneira worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMNR. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Limoneira by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 759,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,295,000 after buying an additional 284,789 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in Limoneira by 4.5% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 233,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Limoneira during the first quarter worth about $671,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Limoneira by 25.3% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Limoneira by 141.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 7,436 shares during the period. 50.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LMNR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Limoneira in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

Limoneira stock opened at $15.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.31. Limoneira has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The firm has a market cap of $275.89 million, a P/E ratio of -33.91 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.67.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Limoneira will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Limoneira’s payout ratio is -43.48%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $26,015.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,524.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 6,381 shares of company stock valued at $114,769 in the last three months. 5.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

