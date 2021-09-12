AllianceBlock Hits One Day Volume of $15.96 Million (ALBT)

AllianceBlock (CURRENCY:ALBT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. During the last week, AllianceBlock has traded 5% lower against the dollar. One AllianceBlock coin can now be purchased for $1.10 or 0.00002416 BTC on exchanges. AllianceBlock has a market cap of $256.01 million and $15.96 million worth of AllianceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AllianceBlock alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00062728 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002199 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.58 or 0.00163955 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002896 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002198 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00014385 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000402 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00044784 BTC.

AllianceBlock Profile

AllianceBlock (CRYPTO:ALBT) is a coin. AllianceBlock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,955,783 coins. The official message board for AllianceBlock is medium.com/@allianceblock . AllianceBlock’s official website is allianceblock.io . AllianceBlock’s official Twitter account is @allianceblock and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on September 8th, 2020 in Utrecht, Netherlands, AllianceBlock tokens are the backbone of the AllianceBlock Ecosystem. The AllianceBlock Protocol is a decentralized, blockchain-agnostic layer 2 that aims to bridge traditional and decentralized finance and automate the process of converting any digital or crypto asset into a bankable product. The ALBT token serves as a multi-purpose tool to be utilized as the primary medium of exchange, means of reward for ecosystem participants, and network fee payment mechanism. In addition the ALBT token will act as the currency reserve of the ecosystem reserve pool and as a governance token for voting and power delegation. Token utility and scarcity is further achieved via a number of deflationary features including node staking, liquidity pooling, quarterly revenue-based token burns, and quarterly activity-based token burns. “

Buying and Selling AllianceBlock

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllianceBlock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllianceBlock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllianceBlock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AllianceBlock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllianceBlock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.