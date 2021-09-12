Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $221.51 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) will report $221.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $225.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $211.20 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $125.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 76%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $861.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $841.07 million to $881.34 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.43% and a negative net margin of 128.96%. The business had revenue of $220.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.67) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 112.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALNY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $189.55. The stock had a trading volume of 374,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,339. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.60. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $119.29 and a twelve month high of $209.73.

In related news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total value of $6,788,324.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,694,076.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 14,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,573,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,366,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,563 shares of company stock valued at $23,030,536 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,631,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,988,931,000 after purchasing an additional 81,828 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,224,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,733,319,000 after buying an additional 149,896 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,012,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,272,473,000 after buying an additional 288,765 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,414,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $917,781,000 after buying an additional 1,092,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,784,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $472,103,000 after acquiring an additional 154,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

