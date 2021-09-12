Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s 6th Largest Position

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 21,310 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.7% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $881,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saban Cheryl purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 31.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,838.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,406.55 and a 12 month high of $2,936.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,749.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,453.52.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,515.71, for a total value of $7,547,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,532 shares in the company, valued at $13,916,907.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,517.43, for a total value of $6,296,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 450,600 shares of company stock worth $293,398,435. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

