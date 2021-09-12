Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company.

ALSMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Alstom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Alstom stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.72. The company had a trading volume of 257,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,853. Alstom has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.89.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0297 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Alstom’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

About Alstom

Alstom SA engages in the provision of transport services. It operates through the following segments: urban and main line transportation, signalling, services and integrated solutions. It offers a complete range of solutions from trains to metros, tramways, and e-buses; passenger solutions; customized services like maintenance and modernization; infrastructure; signalling; and digital mobility solutions.

