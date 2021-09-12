Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.73.

Several brokerages have commented on AYX. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $799,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $28,937.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,839 shares of company stock valued at $1,366,862 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 49,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 11,641 shares during the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP boosted its stake in Alteryx by 57.6% during the first quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 23,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 8,663 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Alteryx by 6.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Alteryx by 126.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 15,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Alteryx during the second quarter worth $22,947,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AYX traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,071,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,652. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Alteryx has a one year low of $66.66 and a one year high of $154.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.70.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $120.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.71 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alteryx will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions.

