Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Shares Gap Down to $22.41

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.41, but opened at $21.65. Aluminum Co. of China shares last traded at $21.80, with a volume of 4,825 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday.
The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.27 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.05.
About Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH)
Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.
