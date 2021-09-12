Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Shares Gap Down to $22.41

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.41, but opened at $21.65. Aluminum Co. of China shares last traded at $21.80, with a volume of 4,825 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday.

The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.27 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 297.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 59.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aluminum Co. of China during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Aluminum Co. of China during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aluminum Co. of China during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000.

About Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH)

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

