Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by StrongBox Wealth LLC

StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.6% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 62.5% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 125.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 57.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.47.

AMZN stock opened at $3,469.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,465.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,327.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

