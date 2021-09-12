Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Raised by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,863 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 3.1% of InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $61,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $744,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 3.8% during the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Amazon.com by 21.9% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $565,932,000 after acquiring an additional 32,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP increased its position in Amazon.com by 13.6% during the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 1,169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.47.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,469.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.47, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,465.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,327.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

