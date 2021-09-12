Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

AMBBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Danske raised Ambu A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ambu A/S in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ambu A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research cut Ambu A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMBBY opened at $33.75 on Friday. Ambu A/S has a one year low of $25.55 and a one year high of $58.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.97.

Ambu A/S engages in the development, production, and marketing of diagnostic and life-supporting devices for hospitals and rescue services. It operates through the following segments: Anaesthesia; Patient Monitoring & Diagnostics; and Visualisation. The Anaesthesia segment offers products from resuscitators, face masks, and laryngeal masks to the single use flexible intubation scope.

