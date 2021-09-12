AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) will report earnings per share of $1.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AMC Networks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the lowest is $0.86. AMC Networks posted earnings of $1.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMC Networks will report full-year earnings of $8.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.12 to $8.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $7.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AMC Networks.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $771.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.12 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 64.53% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in AMC Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in AMC Networks by 306.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AMC Networks by 232.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in AMC Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in AMC Networks by 248.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $45.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.13. AMC Networks has a 52-week low of $20.16 and a 52-week high of $83.63.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

