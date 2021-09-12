American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,629 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $3,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the second quarter worth $23,642,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 9.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,572,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,686,000 after purchasing an additional 214,206 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the second quarter worth $207,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the second quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 49.1% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 46.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $19.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.47. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $22.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.2233 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.90%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

