American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 311.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 91,944 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in The Wendy’s were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 14,248.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,512,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,970 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,948,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,945 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 273.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,329,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,275,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $147,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,200,779 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,588,000 after purchasing an additional 946,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s stock opened at $22.40 on Friday. The Wendy’s Company has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $29.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.94.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

In related news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 382,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $8,940,582.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 307,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total value of $7,364,273.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,297,290 shares of company stock worth $30,438,162 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WEN. Evercore ISI upgraded The Wendy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Northland Securities upgraded The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Wendy’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

