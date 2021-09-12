American Century Companies Inc. Buys 37,447 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 170.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,447 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $3,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NFG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 29.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth $50,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth $119,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 19.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 14.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Several research firms have commented on NFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.63 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.03.

Shares of NFG opened at $51.87 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $37.87 and a twelve month high of $55.22. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.22.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $394.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.82 million. Analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.