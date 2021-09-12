American Century Companies Inc. Decreases Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,447 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Black Hills by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,042,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,759,000 after purchasing an additional 460,433 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 349.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 404,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,033,000 after acquiring an additional 314,860 shares during the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 86.7% in the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 644,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,266,000 after acquiring an additional 299,000 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills in the second quarter worth $8,935,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills in the first quarter worth $7,629,000. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Hills alerts:

In other Black Hills news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $67,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $137,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,981.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $274,080 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Black Hills stock opened at $67.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.68. Black Hills Co. has a 52 week low of $51.97 and a 52 week high of $72.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $372.60 million during the quarter. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Sidoti boosted their price target on Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.