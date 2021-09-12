American Century Companies Inc. Has $2.93 Million Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,255 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,742 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,988,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $743,119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721,366 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 288.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,663,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434,512 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth about $98,446,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,185,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth about $55,079,000. 31.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group stock opened at $16.54 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $17.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market cap of $57.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. UBS Group had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

UBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.89 price objective on shares of UBS Group and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.09 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.80 price target on shares of UBS Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.70.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.