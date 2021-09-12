American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 97.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,411 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,265,020 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 536.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,209 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 81.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEO shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Cfra lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.65.

AEO opened at $27.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.19 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.90. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.43.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 360.00%.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 16,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $558,635.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,464 shares in the company, valued at $2,383,309.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $649,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,650,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,955,135. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

