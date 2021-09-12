American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Position Decreased by Pavion Blue Capital LLC

Pavion Blue Capital LLC lessened its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,536 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises 3.2% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,370,083 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,539,599,000 after purchasing an additional 185,909 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,961,484 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,833,273,000 after purchasing an additional 296,189 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,454,238 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,332,930,000 after purchasing an additional 194,116 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,294,095 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,314,558,000 after purchasing an additional 553,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in American Express by 9.4% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,855,179 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $828,157,000 after acquiring an additional 504,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.72. 2,943,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,402,112. The stock has a market cap of $126.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.83. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on AXP. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $173.00 target price (up previously from $171.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays raised their target price on American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $173.92 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.15.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

