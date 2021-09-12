American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $298.29.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer lowered American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday. Truist raised their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $293.88 on Friday. American Tower has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $285.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.22.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $27,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,856.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,552,330 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $747,531,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,367,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $805,040,000 after buying an additional 1,340,982 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,918,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,646,092,000 after buying an additional 1,177,194 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,296,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,027,011,000 after buying an additional 1,135,240 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

