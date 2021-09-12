American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Position Boosted by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 3.1% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 6,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 14.6% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 5.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 114,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the first quarter worth about $994,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,085 shares of company stock worth $2,552,330 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT opened at $293.88 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.22.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.29.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.