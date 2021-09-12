Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Buys Shares of 9,198 Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,028,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,471,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,322,000 after acquiring an additional 881,541 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,153,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,283,000. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 14,230,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,617,000 after acquiring an additional 449,731 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

NYSE:EQC opened at $25.84 on Friday. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $30.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,292.00 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.43 and a 200-day moving average of $27.41.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

