Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Grows Stake in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amyris were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amyris in the second quarter worth $28,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amyris in the second quarter worth $292,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Amyris by 42.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 233,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 69,832 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amyris in the second quarter worth $373,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Amyris by 18.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Amyris from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amyris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.39.

In other Amyris news, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 3,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $51,757.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Eduardo Alvarez sold 17,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $261,610.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,745 shares of company stock worth $2,170,058. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMRS opened at $13.30 on Friday. Amyris, Inc. has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $23.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.50.

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

